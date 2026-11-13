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U.S. Postal Service shipping prices to surge in 2027: What to expect
By Erin Pflaumer,10 days ago
Prices to ship with the United States Postal Service will be increasing in 2027, the agency announced on Friday. The cost of domestic shipping will surge by 5.9% for Priority Mail service, Priority Mail Express, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select starting on Jan. 17, 2027, according to the Postal Service. The USPS Board of Governors approved the price hike earlier this week, allowing the agency to increase costs as part of its "ongoing modernization plan aimed at achieving financial sustainability."