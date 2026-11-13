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Rockport Center for the Arts launches winter member and merit art exhibitions
By Contributed information,10 days ago
ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Center for the Arts will showcase regional artists this winter with two concurrent exhibitions featuring nearly 200 member creators and three honored merit artists, according to a press release. “Standing Out: 2026 Merit Artist Exhibition,” presented by FieldGuide Financial, opens Nov. 14, and runs...