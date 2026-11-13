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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop, but SFO travelers face a slow recovery
By George Kelly,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration lifted its nationwide ground stop Friday evening after several hours, allowing domestic flights to begin departing San Francisco International Airport and other airports across the country. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a White House news conference around 5:30 p.m. that the airspace had reopened, but...