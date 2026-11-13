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Vikings May Lose Jordan Addison for Packers Game After New Injury
By Max Dible,11 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings have eight reasons to be excited for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers this weekend, and all of them are on quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ recently reclaimed jersey (No. 8) following his trade back to the franchise. Unfortunately, most of the rest of the news coming out of Minneapolis two days ahead of the matchup at Lambeau Field was not favorable to the Vikings, now losers of two games in a row.