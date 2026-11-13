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City of Alexandria explains reason for notices of unknown service line materials in water system
By KALB Digital Team,10 days ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Some water customers in Alexandria are receiving mailed notices from the Alexandria Utility System revealing “unknown service line materials” throughout the water systems. The notices state the city is working to identify the materials. “Because your service line material is unknown, there is the...