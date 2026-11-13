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Craig Dill Named Most Valuable Panther for October
By Florida Tech,10 days ago
Corporal Craig Dill consistently demonstrates the qualities of an exceptional leader and serves as a positive representation of the Florida Tech Department of Security. He leads by example, treating fellow employees, students, and members of the university community with professionalism, fairness, and respect. He fosters a work environment built on trust, accountability, and mutual support. His communication is clear, his expectations are consistent, and he makes himself approachable to anyone seeking guidance or assistance. He is someone colleagues across multiple squads turn to for advice, support, and direction, regardless of whether they fall under his immediate supervision. What makes Corporal Dill particularly valuable is his genuine investment in the people around him. He takes pride in his work and encourages others to pursue the same level of professionalism, physical readiness, knowledge, and personal development. He recognizes the importance of morale and makes a conscious effort to encourage and support employees, even during particularly demanding shifts. His leadership extends beyond managing daily operations. He creates an environment where employees feel supported, respected, and motivated to improve. Through his actions, he exemplifies the spirit of service, care, and community that the MVP award is intended to recognize.