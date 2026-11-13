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FAA lifts hours-long ground stop that stemmed from communications problems
By Scripps News Group,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday night, ending a more than four-hour shutdown of flight departures caused by problems with air traffic control communications systems. The ground stop began shortly before 4 p.m. Eastern and was lifted shortly after 8 p.m. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said...