undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chiefs Trade Decision on George Pickens Revealed After Deadline Passed
By Nathan Dougherty,11 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs were apparently not looking for a home-run move at wide receiver before this week’s NFL trade deadline. The Chiefs added Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, one of the names mentioned most often in trade rumors leading up to Tuesday’s deadline. But Kansas City — and the rest of the NFL — passed on seeking what would have been the biggest target of the trade season.