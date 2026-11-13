undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lakers Get Great News After Crucial New Austin Reaves Injury Update
By Adel Ahmad,11 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers can breathe a big sigh of relief. Nov. 11 was, in fact, not a replay of April 2. According to Lakers head coach JJ Redick, stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves escaped major injury in the team’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks this week. Doncic is “fine,” Redick said, while Reaves, who exited during the third quarter of Wednesday’s game after landing awkwardly, is “day-to-day” with a bruised heel.