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Chowan/Garrison Sports Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees
By Staff Report,11 days ago
MURFREESBORO - The Chowan University "Jim Garrison" Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 was inducted here Saturday, Nov. 7 at a banquet held at the J.M. Jenkins Center. This year's induction class at the 40th annual event is highlighted by five former student-athletes: Dr. Christopher “Chris” Coleman (football; 1995-1998), Natayla Kamenshchikova Hall (women's tennis; 2012-2015), Antoinette McCollough Johnson (volleyball; 2007-2010), Herman Jordan (men's basketball; 1993-1997), and Victoria Lewis Neufang (volleyball; 2008-2012).