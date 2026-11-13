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‘Just like us’
By Holly Taylor,10 days ago
MURFREESBORO – A crowd gathered in front of Murfreesboro Town Hall on Wednesday, November 11 for the town’s annual Veteran’s Day event. “An unknown author said, ‘if you want to thank a soldier, be the kind of American worth fighting for.’ So let’s honor our veterans today by being the kind of American worth fighting for,” said Jeffrey Parker in his opening remarks as the keynote speaker during the event.