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Worse Than Dalot: Pochettino Must Sell £48m Man Utd Star Who Clashed With Wilcox
By James Beavis,10 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino already has some big decisions to make regarding members of his squad after being confirmed as the new Manchester United manager on Friday. Pochettino replaces Michael Carrick in the dugout at Old Trafford, and he knows he has a big job ahead of him given the trouble Man United have found themselves in this season.