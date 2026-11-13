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Tiffany & Co. and Amanda Seyfried Kick Off an Enchanting Holiday Season at The Landmark
By Alexandria Sillo,9 days ago
The festive holiday season is here, and this week Tiffany & Co. helped spread joy with the return of its special Bird on a Rock installation at its spectacular Madison Avenue flagship, The Landmark. In an evening that included festive holiday cocktails, Tiffany & Co.’s newest ambassador, Amanda Seyfried, placed a Tiffany ornament on the Blue Box tree, which illuminated the iconic Bird on a Rock installation.