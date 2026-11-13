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Former Vanderbilt student files class-action lawsuit against Vanderbilt after cyberattack
By Charlotte Castle,11 days ago
A former Vanderbilt master’s student and employee filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court Nov. 9 against the university over Monday’s cyberattack on Vanderbilt systems and applications. The former student alleges Vanderbilt did not take adequate measures to encrypt and protect personal student and employee information. The plaintiff seeks short-term and long-term remedies due to the cyberattack.