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Analyzing 2026 Minor League Batted Ball Distribution
By Matt Heckman,10 days ago
The past few off-seasons I have written multiple articles exploring batted ball data and how dynasty managers can use that to help project the long-term value of prospects. Each off-season my goal is to dive in deeper. Explore more connections and predictors to aid prospect valuation. The goal of this article is not to say that any particular prospect is doomed because they hit a lot of ground balls. The goal is to simply point out that high ground ball hitters tend to struggle at the Major League level. This season, we look at how that is especially true for those with lower HR/FB rates.