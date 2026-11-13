undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FDA approves durvalumab plus enfortumab vedotin for cisplatin-ineligible MIBC
10 days ago
The approval is supported by data from the phase 3 VOLGA trial. The FDA has approved durvalumab (Imfinzi) in combination with enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev) as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by durvalumab monotherapy as adjuvant treatment after radical cystectomy, for the treatment of adult patients with muscle invasive. (MIBC) who are ineligible...