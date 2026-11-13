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FAA back at full operation after nationwide ground stop, per Transportation Secretary
By Natalie DattilioSarah Motter,11 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Federal Aviation Administration is back at full operation after a nationwide ground stop canceled thousands of flights. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that, “We are back at full operations.” He thanked the pilots, airline staff, air traffic controllers and the FAA for their professionalism during the event.
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