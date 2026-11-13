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And Then There Were None at Bowie Community Theatre
By Wes Dennis,9 days ago
The more palatably named And Then There Were None, the latest production from Bowie Community Theatre, is a gorgeous show. No surprises there— director Tatum Moss’s aesthetic sensibilities are always on point, and the Bowie Playhouse remains among the more impressive community theatre venues in the DMV. Moss’s set concept is expertly realized by designer Dan Lavanga: even before the action begins, the set, with its elegant doors, fireplace, and bar — with various knickknacks (including an excellent Ten Soldier Boys poster and curious disappearing figurines to remind us why we’re here) and furniture courtesy of props designer and set dresser Roy Hammond — suggest the quality of the production to come.