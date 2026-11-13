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Video from Islamic holy day misrepresented after Michigan elects El-Sayed
10 days ago
Right-wing social media users warning about an Islamic takeover of the United States shared posts suggesting Muslims in Michigan were demanding Sharia law after Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's election to the US Senate. But the video in question shows people in the city of Dearborn observing the Islamic holy day of Ashura in June, months before the midterm elections that made El-Sayed the first Muslim ever voted into the upper chamber of Congress.
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