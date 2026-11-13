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Pennsylvania, Wisconsin report measles-linked deaths as cases rise
10 days ago
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Health officials in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin reported a measles-associated death each on Friday as the worst outbreak in decades spreads across the US. Pennsylvania's seventh measles-linked death this year involved an unvaccinated Montour County resident, the state health department said. The state has recorded 1,542 cases in 46 counties as of Friday, including 305 hospitalizations.
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