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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop, with DHS blaming 'outdated' air traffic control system
By SAMANTHA BILITZJESSICA A. BOTELHO,10 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances." Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said technicians investigated a "communication issue," adding that routers within the "incredibly old" air traffic...