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Justice Clarence Thomas To Teach Racial Equality At Texas University After Decades of Disappointing Black Folks
By Phenix S Halley,11 days ago
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is headed back to college to teach a course about civil rights. But for some, that may sound like an unlikely assignment for a justice whose views on race and equality have sparked decades of criticism and controversy. The conservative has long challenged policies and legal protections that civil rights advocates consider essential to addressing racial inequality. Yet Thomas will soon bring his perspective to the University of Texas at Austin, where he is preparing to teach students about race, equality and the American political tradition.