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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop
By Kevin Sheridan,10 days ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 6:00 p.m.: The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority released HAS a statement:. “The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted its nationwide ground stop. The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) and Reno-Stead Airport (RTS) are reinstating normal flight operations. However, delays and schedule changes are expected as airports nationwide return to normal operations.
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