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UTSA, head basketball coach Austin Claunch part ways after DWI arrest, suspension; Nick Bowman named interim coach
By Ian Casselberry,10 days ago
UTSA and men's basketball coach Austin Claunch have mutually agreed to part ways, the school announced Friday. Claunch stepping down occurs two weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and subsequently suspended for the beginning of the Roadrunners' 2026-27 season. Nick Bowman, an assistant who served...