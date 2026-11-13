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PopUp Bagels Review
By William Komada '28,9 days ago
The bagel—a classic breakfast food prized for its simplicity—has remained popular for generations. But as the 21st century brought new technology and opportunities for growth, the breakfast industry began to change. Soon after, breakfast food appeared in fast food restaurants and microwavable meals to try to expand the industry. Using fun new dips and clever advertising targeting the younger generation, at its Ardmore location in Suburban Square, Pop-up Bagels turned a beloved breakfast item into a new-gen food craze.