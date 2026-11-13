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Is annotating worth it?
By Steve Xie '29,7 days ago
Underlining, highlighting, taking notes in the margins—we’ve all been there. Whether it be for English, history, or science classes, annotations have become a staple of upper school academics. This practice is not unique to Haverford. In fact, annotations have been around for thousands of years, with a manuscript known as Papyrus Oxyrhynchus from the 2nd century BCE offering scholarly notes about Homer’s Iliad.