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Preview: Montana hosts Idaho State with playoff stakes on Senior Night
By Vince Bagby, SWX Montana,10 days ago
Missoula, MT — Montana hosts Idaho State on Saturday with Senior Night, national television and postseason pressure surrounding the game. The Grizzlies are ranked No. 12 in the country and sit outside a first-round bye, but remain within reach of one. With three losses and two tough games left, Montana also faces the possibility of missing the playoffs if the final stretch does not break its way.
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