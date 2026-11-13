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America Recycles Day: How to Recycle Your Batteries Correctly
By SPU Media,10 days ago
America Recycles Day, celebrated nationwide each year on November 15, is a moment to recommit to building a circular economy where materials are reused, recovered, and responsibly managed rather than thrown away. National partners like the EPA and Keep America Beautiful encourage communities to improve recycling access, reduce contamination, and protect people and the environment through better disposal habits. In Seattle, we already recycle far more than most cities, but batteries remain one of the trickiest and most dangerous items in the waste stream.