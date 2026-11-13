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Moby Dick to be performed a week before EA Day
By Noah Wang '30,9 days ago
Opening shortly after this year’s EA Day, the fall play Moby Dick will premiere on Friday, November 20th. Moby Dick describes the story of Ishmael, a young sailor on the whaling ship Pequod, led by Captain Ahab, who is hunting the white whale, Moby Dick. The story combines exciting adventure with philosophic and symbolic reflections on obsession. The performing arts department brings out these themes through adaptation, stage design, and production. Students have been working towards a thrilling opening night.