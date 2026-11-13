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Litchfield Man, 70, Has Life-Threatening Injuries After Darwin Crash
By Cynthia Yi,9 days ago
A 70-year-old Litchfield man was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries after his ATV collided with two pickups Thursday morning in Darwin Township. The crash happened at Highway 12 and 650th Avenue, where an ATV headed north met pickups traveling in opposite directions on the highway. KLFD Radio reported that the Minnesota State Patrol placed the collision at 7:56 a.m. on November 12.