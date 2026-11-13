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Broward Schools employee charged with possessing, distributing child pornography, deputies say
By Zach OliveriMatthew Garcia,11 days ago
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward elementary school employee is getting a lesson in the law after being accused of possessing sickening and disturbing images of children. According to authorities, 19-year-old Camden Kummler was arrested Thursday on charges of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. Kummler worked...