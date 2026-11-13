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FDA Approves Durvalumab-EV Combo, Expanding MIBC Treatment Options
10 days ago
The perioperative regimen improved event-free and overall survival in the phase 3 VOLGA trial, offering a new option for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who cannot receive or decline cisplatin. The FDA approved perioperative durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus neoadjuvant enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev), followed by adjuvant durvalumab, for adults with muscle-invasive bladder...