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Salvation Army of Texarkana launches Red Kettle, Angel Tree campaigns for holiday season
By TRACY GLADNEY, KTBS Contributing Writer,10 days ago
TEXARKANA, Texas — The Salvation Army of Texarkana kicked off its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns Friday, marking World Kindness Day with a renewed effort to help local families during the holiday season. Both programs aim to spread Christmas cheer while providing assistance to children and families...
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