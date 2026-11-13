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UPDATE: FAA lifts nationwide ground stop following communications failure
By Nick KruszalnickiSara Knox,10 days ago
UPDATE: Domestic flights across the US are being allowed to depart again following the hours-long ground stop. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy says old air traffic control technology and overloaded routers are to blame. Rochester International Airport has updated their arrivals and departures. Delta Airlines flight 4852 from and to...