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Dr Parikh on the Future of Oncology: AI, Data, and Patients at the Center
9 days ago
Ravi Parikh, MD, MPP, discusses the future of oncology practice, including real-world data, patient engagement, emerging technologies, and policy priorities shaping cancer care. Delivering better cancer care requires more than advances in treatment options. Improving outcomes also depends on how effectively clinicians identify gaps in care, incorporate patients’ experiences, and...