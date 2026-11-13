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Monroe renames community center to honor Ausberry, Hughey families
By Jacob Quaglino,11 days ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Powell Community Center in Monroe has officially been renamed the Ausberry-Hughey Community Center, honoring two families and their legacies in the community. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the renaming, along with improvements to the center’s parking lot, including filling potholes, smoothing the surface...
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