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Bipartisan bill would codify VHA Office of Innovation as a federal lab
By K. Sophie Will,10 days ago
A codified, tech-focused Office of Innovation would be a Veterans Health Administration federal laboratory under a bipartisan bill reintroduced Tuesday. The Innovation for VA Technology and Entrepreneurship (INNOVATE) Act (H.R. 10984) would “foster innovation to advance health care and services for veterans” with non-Veterans Affairs Department entities, such as private companies and universities.