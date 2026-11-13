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Miller School of Medicine Drug Discovery Symposium Charts a Path From Discovery to Development
9 days ago
The inaugural Drug Discovery Symposium brought researchers and national experts together to explore how the Miller School can build on existing scientific strengths, partnerships and infrastructure to move promising discoveries closer to patients. Key Takeaways. The Miller School’s inaugural Drug Discovery Symposium examined how existing research strengths can be organized...