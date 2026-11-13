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Business School named No. 1 in the South for entrepreneurship for second straight year
By Marlen Lebish,9 days ago
For the second year in a row, The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine have named the University of Miami Business School the No. 1 undergraduate entrepreneurship program in the South. The school also climbed three spots to No. 13 on the global "Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies" list in the 2027 rankings, placing it No. 11 among U.S. schools.