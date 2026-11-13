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MSCI Exclusion of Strategy ($MSTR) Is a Minor Setback, Not a Long-Term Threat as Bitcoin Ecosystem’s Core Drivers Remain Strong
By Omar Faridi,10 days ago
The recent decision by MSCI to remove Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) and certain other digital asset treasury companies from its major global equity indexes has triggered familiar market noise. MSTR shares dipped in extended trading, headlines warned of billions in potential passive outflows, and the usual chorus of short-term alarm followed.