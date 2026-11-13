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Collection up for auction gives collectors rare opportunity for a piece of Texas history
By Michael MarksNaina Srivastava,10 days ago
Right now, there’s an opportunity to acquire some genuine articles of Texas history. A set of documents signed by a few famous historical folks with familiar last names like Austin, Houston, and Crockett are available now through Dallas-based Heritage Auctions. Hal Parkinson, a historical manuscript specialist for Heritage, joined...
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