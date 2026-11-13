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Crescent Communities Opens 146-Townhome Rental Village North of Dallas in Melissa
By Richard Dawson,10 days ago
A new rental townhome community with 146 units has opened off U.S. 75 and Melissa Road, about 40 miles north of downtown Dallas, bringing three- and four-bedroom homes with attached two-car garages to one of the region's fastest-growing suburbs. Crescent Communities announced the official opening of HARMON Melissa on Monday, positioning the project as part of a broader build-to-rent wave reshaping how renters live north of the city.