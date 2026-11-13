undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Buying a Peninsula home could now cost $4,380 more a month
By Linda Taaffe,10 days ago
Buying a home on the Peninsula now can mean monthly mortgage payments nearly three times what current homeowners pay. A typical mortgage holder in the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area, which includes San Benito and Santa Clara counties, pays $2,659 a month in principal and interest. Buying a home with a new mortgage at the prevailing rate would bring that estimated payment to $7,039, based on September’s median listing price of $1.39 million, according to a new report from Realtor.com.