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Rosalía Wore Matières Fécales SS27 to the 2026 Latin GRAMMY Awards
By Ashley,5 days ago
Rosalía wore a white tulle Matières Fécales SS27 gown with a sheer corset bodice and long train to the 27th Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas. Rosalía has gone full angel for the 27th Latin GRAMMY Awards. The Spanish singer, who arrived with seven nominations for her album Lux, hit the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday night in a Matières Fécales SS27 gown, styled by Jose Carayol.