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Hunter Schafer Wore Custom Prada to the Blade Runner 2099 Premiere
By Ashley,4 days ago
Hunter Schafer wore a custom Prada FW25 leather corset with a fur coat and sheer tights to the Blade Runner 2099 premiere with Michelle Yeoh. Hunter Schafer went dark and dramatic for the Los Angeles premiere of Blade Runner 2099 on Thursday night, and the look suits a sci-fi series perfectly. The Euphoria star, 27, plays Cora, a fugitive turned Blade Runner, opposite Michelle Yeoh in the Prime Video show, which arrives November 25.