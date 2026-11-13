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Rose Byrne Wore Dior SS27 to The Good Daughter Premiere in NYC
By Ashley,8 days ago
Rose Byrne wore a pink Dior by Jonathan Anderson SS27 dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry to the NYC premiere of Peacock’s The Good Daughter. Rose Byrne went soft and sweet for the New York premiere of The Good Daughter, which is a bit of a surprise for a show about a violent crime and two sisters with a lot of history. The Australian actress, known for Bridesmaids, Neighbors and Physical, plays Samantha Quinn alongside Meghann Fahy in the Peacock series, and she arrived at The Times Center on Tuesday night in a pale pink Dior by Jonathan Anderson dress from the SS27 collection, styled by Kate Young.