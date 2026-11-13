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Ayo Edebiri Wore Conner Ives SS27 to the 2026 GQ Men of the Year Event
By Ashley,8 days ago
Ayo Edebiri wore a navy pinstripe Conner Ives SS27 suit with a turquoise shirt and burgundy tie to the 2026 GQ Men of the Year event in LA. Ayo Edebiri did the suit thing properly at the 2026 GQ Men of the Year event in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and she looked completely at ease doing it. The Bear and Bottoms actress, who is also a Chanel ambassador, wore a Conner Ives SS27 pinstripe suit, styled by Danielle Goldberg.