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Inde Navarrette Wore Jil Sander to the 2026 GQ Men of the Year Party
By Ashley,8 days ago
Inde Navarrette wore a black Jil Sander silk faille bandeau and high-low taffeta skirt with diamonds to the 2026 GQ Men of the Year party. Inde Navarrette went all black for the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and the skirt is really the whole story. The 25-year-old actress, who stars in Obsession and is set to play Rogue in the MCU, wore two Jil Sander pieces, styled by Enrique Melendez.