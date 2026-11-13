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Cara Delevingne Wore a Black Pinstripe Suit to GQ Men of the Year
By Ashley,9 days ago
Cara Delevingne wore an oversized black pinstripe suit with a plunging blazer and wide-leg trousers to the 2026 GQ Men of the Year party in LA. Cara Delevingne went for full menswear mode at the 2026 GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles on Thursday night, in an oversized black pinstripe suit with a very deep neckline. The model and actress, known for Paper Towns and Carnival Row, arrived at the Chateau Marmont with the jacket doing most of the talking.