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Monica Barbaro Wore Brandon Maxwell SS27 to GQ Men of the Year 2026
By Ashley,7 days ago
Monica Barbaro wore a plunging black-and-white Brandon Maxwell SS27 dress with Leviev diamonds to the 2026 GQ Men of the Year party in LA. Monica Barbaro kept the plunge going at the 2026 GQ Men of the Year party on Thursday night, arriving at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in a black-and-white Brandon Maxwell dress that dives very, very low. The Top Gun: Maverick and A Complete Unknown actress, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, came with her boyfriend Andrew Garfield, who was one of the magazine’s cover stars this year and wore Edward Sexton.